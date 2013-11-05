In pictures: Hagstrom Pat Smear Signature unboxed
He’s played in two of rock’s biggest bands, so it’s fitting that Hagstrom obsessive Pat Smear receives his own signature model.
We’ve been enjoying Pat’s electric for a while now, and we thought we’d share a few shots of what makes it such a distinctive signature.
For the full review of the Hagstrom Pat Smear Signature, check out Total Guitar issue 247, on sale 28 October.
For his signature model, Pat’s fused the 70s HIIN series and F200 Hagstrom body shapes
A pair of Hagstrom’s Custom 58 humbuckers delivers the tonal goods
The three-way toggle switch is encircled by the logo of Smear’s 70s punk band Germs
Check out that contoured top – and that heavyweight fixed bridge
Smear’s electric boasts distinctive horny cutaways, plus Resinator fretboard and Hagstrom’s pearl block position markers
The headstock is mighty impressive, as are the vintage-style tuning pegs
The only obvious clue towards the guitar’s namesake is the signature on the back of the headstock – classy