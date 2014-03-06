In pictures: Gibson's 2014 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Les Paul Custom

Check out the gallery above to take a closer look at Gibson's 2014 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Les Paul Custom. As the somewhat lengthy name suggests, the instrument's been created in the conjunction with the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and will be distributed exclusively through the foundation.

Based around a '50s Custom body, it features an aged Antique Pelham Blue finish, ebony 'board and various other aesthetic flourishes. Read the Gibson press release below and then click through the gallery to see the model in more detail.

Gibson 2014 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Les Paul press release

There’s no more fitting way to celebrate the pantheon of rock and roll than with a custom rendition of a truly classic Les Paul. Gibson Custom and the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, team up once again to follow up 2013’s sold out edition and bring you the 2014 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Les Paul Custom, produced in a limited run of 15 guitars.

This striking tribute to rock and roll takes the hallowed form of the timeless ’50s Custom Les Paul, with acrylic block inlays in an ebony fingerboard selected from an ever-dwindling supply, multi-ply body binding, and headstock with multi-ply binding.

What’s more, the presentation is made all the more “custom” for this celebration edition thanks to several exclusive features: an aged Antique Pelham Blue finish (which accurately mirrors the vintage lacquer’s “greening” after exposure to light over several decades), the Hall’s pyramid logo inlaid on the headstock, “The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame” etched in the 12th-fret inlay, and a commemorative engraved silver badge in place of the switch cover on the back (a spare plastic switch cover is included in the case).

From its carved hard-maple top and select one-piece mahogany back, to its quarter-sawn mahogany neck with comfortable ’50s profile, to the PAF-certified tone delivered by its Custombucker pickups, the 2014 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Les Paul Custom is a tour de force of hand craftsmanship that makes it as desirable a showpiece for the player as it is for the collector. Reserve yours now exclusively through the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. With only 15 being made this year, they’re guaranteed to go fast.