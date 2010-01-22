Home News In pictures: Gibson Dusk Tiger unboxed By Chris Vinnicombe 2010-01-22T16:52:00.21Z Shares It seems like they had some trouble persuading it to get inside the box... The Dusk Tiger arrives Prev Page 1 of 9 Next Prev Page 1 of 9 Next We've cut through the tape and can see the case. The excitement is palpable Say hello to our new little friend Prev Page 2 of 9 Next Prev Page 2 of 9 Next Hmmm, this doesn't look like the Dusk Tiger case... have they sent the wrong guitar?! What's inside the case? Prev Page 3 of 9 Next Prev Page 3 of 9 Next Phew, it's the right guitar. There's no tiger-stripe case with our review model but the instrument itself looks better than expected in the flesh The Dusk Tiger unleashed Prev Page 4 of 9 Next Prev Page 4 of 9 Next Inside we find the RIP breakout box, battery charger, FireWire cable, 1/4-inch jack lead, owner's manual and the obligatory sachet of drying agent Case candy Prev Page 5 of 9 Next Prev Page 5 of 9 Next Here it is then, one of the most talked-about guitars of recent times. The results of a straw poll in the office indicate that the Dusk Tiger's looks still polarise opinion From the top Prev Page 6 of 9 Next Prev Page 6 of 9 Next Tiger print notwithstanding, there's also a camera-style lithium-ion battery Around the back Prev Page 7 of 9 Next Prev Page 7 of 9 Next The lights on the Master Control Knob are glowing. This can only be a good sign Power up Prev Page 8 of 9 Next Prev Page 8 of 9 Next We'll spend the next couple of days putting the Dusk Tiger through its paces. Come back to MusicRadar next week to see and hear it in action on video Hands on Prev Page 9 of 9 Next Prev Page 9 of 9 Next Shares