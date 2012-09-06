In Pictures: Epiphone Limited Edition Black Royale Collection

You're looking at the new Epiphone Black Royale Collection, a range of six guitars, including the Les Paul, Wildkat, ES-339, Dot, Riviera P93 and Emperor Swingster, all coated in a really-quite-desireable Black Pearl metallic finish.

Check out full press release below and browse the gallery for a detailed look at all of the new models.

PRESS RELEASE: The Epiphone Black Royale Collection brings together some of Epiphone's most iconic electric guitars, from vintage standards to new twists on old favorites, all with a beautiful Black Pearl, fine metallic color finish with silver sparkle binding.

No other guitar manufacturer can boast of such a collection that combines classic looks, vintage tone, and modern construction. But most importantly, the Black Royale collection is Epiphone's salute to its many fans, a sincere thank you to Epiphone players around the world who think of Epiphone as their very own instrument company.

The Line-up Includes: The Black Royale Collection features the classic Dot ES-335 style electric that is both a rock and roll and jazz standard, the ES-339 PRO with Alnico Classic PRO Humbuckers and push/pull coil-tapping on each pickup, the radical and super cool Riviera Custom P93 featuring three P-90R pickups, the stunning Emperor Swingster with SwingBucker Plus Humbuckers, series parallel wiring, and Bigsby tremolo, the ground-breaking Wildkat with P-90s and Bigsby tremolo, and of course, the Les Paul Standard featuring Alnico Classic Plus Humbuckers.

Built to Perform: All of the Black Royale collection feature Epiphone's all-metal hardware, Grover kidney style 14:1 machine heads, and full function volume and tone knobs using full-size 500K potentiometers. Each member of the Black Royale collection offers players timeless quality and a combination of vintage feel and modern styling that goes with every kind of music.

Grab One Today, Before Theyíre History! It's easy to imagine these instruments hanging in the window of a neighborhood instrument store in 1958 or 1968. But with features like coil-tapping, Alnico Classic PRO Humbuckers, right-on intonation and all metal hardware, the Black Royale Collection could only be made today.

Right now. If you're an Epiphone fan, you probably have more than one Epiphone instrument at home. Now, make room for the Black Royale Collection. Be part of our history and let Epiphone be part of yours. Look for the Epiphone Black Royale Collection at your favorite Authorized Epiphone Dealer Today.