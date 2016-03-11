IK Multimedia's iRig BlueTurn is a real page turner

IK Multimedia has announced the release of iRig BlueTurn, a wireless foot-controlled page turner.

The suitably simple battery-powered unit will work with iPhone, iPad, Mac and Android devices, pairing via bluetooth. Two backlit switches - ideal for dark environments - can be operated in three modes: page up/down, arrow up/down and arrow left/right.

BlueTurn should play nicely with most leading set list, score or generic document viewers including, of course, IK's own iKlip Stage app. It's on sale now at a frankly hefty RRP $/€85. For more info than you could possibly need, head over to the BlueTurn website.