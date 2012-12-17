IK Multimedia releases AmpliTube Jimi Hendrix app for iOS

Using genuine Hendrix gear and cutting-edge modeling technology, IK Multimedia, in collaboration with Authentic Hendrix, LLC, has developed AmpliTube Jimi Hendrix, an app that lets users tap into Jimi's signature sounds right from their iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch devices.

The app is a multi-FX processor and recording studio that provides instant access to incredibly accurate digital models of Hendrix's gear. In addition, there are presets in discography format, so users can dial in the tone from specific Hendrix songs.

With a guitar plugged into an iPhone, iPod Touch or iPad through an interface such as IK's iRig or iRig STOMP, users can dial up spot-on emulations of the gear that Hendrix used. The AmpliTube Jimi Hendrix app can also be integrated into live rigs.

The app offers four stompbox effects that are modeled from authentic Hendrix pedals: Uni-V (model based on Univox Uni-Vibe), Octa-V (model based on the Roger Mayer Octavia), Fuzz Age (based on the Arbiter Fuzz Face), and Wah 46 (model based on the Vox V846 wah), which is unlocked after registration.

Users can choose between two guitar amps, JH GOLD (based on the Marshall JTM45) and JH DUAL (based on the Fender Dual Showman). Each has its own matching cabinet.You also get to choose either a condenser or dynamic mic on the speaker cabinet.

For more information, visit the IK Multimedia website.