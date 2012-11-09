Ibanez introduces new Artist models

The Artist series is back in the form of the AR325 and AR420

Ibanez has introduced a pair of new Artist guitars, resurrecting the revered '70s range.

The AR420 and the AR325 carry on the tradition of high-spec instruments that characterized the original Artist models, which helped build Ibanez's reputation as a high-end manufacturer.

The AR420 features an arched Flamed Maple top and mahogany back and three piece Maple neck, while the AR325 has a Figured Bubinga top and mahogany back. Both feature Super 58 Custom pickups anbd an impressive range of switching options.

