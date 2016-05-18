Hugo White on making The Maccabees' Marks To Prove It

Did you utilise any re-amping techniques?

“One of the really cool things about this set-up [in the control room] is that we can run anything out of these Radial X-Amp 500 series racks. So actually you can just send out a guitar sound and print back anything from any pedal. The amount of pedals we’ve got is huge, which we kind of didn’t realise until we put them all out on the shelf!

“With [the Radial], you can send signals into any pedal and send the pedal back so a lot of the effects we printed were never really recorded originally. We tried to get the sound close but there were moments where, if we wanted to accentuate something, then we’d just pick a pedal and try different things.”

And did you use any plug-ins?

“We tried not to at first but then we gradually accepted defeat. With the last record, we used a lot of plug-ins and really got into that world, whereas this one we wanted to try not to… but we did end up using some.

“We’ve got the Waves stuff, which is really great. Some of their reverbs are really good for guitars, so there are some reverb sends that were set up on top of the guitars and were kept.”

When it came to guitar sounds, how far did you go in search of interesting tones?

“All the acoustics we recorded were printed through the Revox B77 tape machine in the same fashion as we did with the pedals on the electric guitars. After they were recorded, we’d just send out the track and print it onto the tape. That became a real character on the album, even for some of the electric guitars, which we’d also print after the recording.

“If they felt like they needed a little bit more grit and it felt like it fitted the track, the tape always did it. It just distorts in a way that pedals don’t seem to. If you wanted to really distort something, then you’d just put it full whack into the tape and it would compress it and distort but in a really nice way. But it is that sort of analogue world, isn’t it? Sometimes you’re reaching for that with emulations but actually even just the simplest form of tape does the job.

“The other thing we used for the guitars is this spring reverb thing, which is an old Farfisa organ power supply. The power supplies had a spring reverb built in for the organ. If we felt we were missing something, we’d print the guitar through that. A really good chain was into the spring reverb then into the tape and then back into the track.”