The Maccabees' Hugo White: the 10 records that changed my life

On a suitably icy and toe-numbing January evening, we were lucky enough to catch the final date of The Maccabees’ UK tour, their third successive night at Brixton Academy.

The guys delivered a powerful, euphoric, hit-laden set that had the crowd jumping, hollering and singing along to almost every word.

When we spoke to Maccabees guitarist Hugo White a few days before the gig, he was certainly chuffed to bits with how the songs from last year’s UK #1 album Marks To Prove It had been syncing with material from the band’s previous three longplayers.

“The new songs tend to translate really direct live,” explained Hugo, who also produced Marks To Prove It. “There’s one called Kamakora, which has been really great, and WWI Portraits and Marks To Prove it and Spit It Out have all worked so well live.

"With any band making a record, I think the best thing that you can hope for is that - when you start touring - the songs from the latest record are the most important and kind of replace old songs in importance in the set. I think this record has done that, and it feels like people really want to hear the new tracks.”



The Maccabees take a bow at their final night in Brixton (Phil Sharp)

Hugo and his brother Felix, who also plays guitar, have also been debuting shiny new TheGigRig pedalboards during the Marks To Prove It tour. These new gadgets have made onstage effects dynamics that much easier for the pair.

“These areGigRig G2s,” said Hugo. “We’d been using the previous GigRigs for a while too. Now there’s a lot going on with the guitars effects-wise, and that’s a big part of the dynamic of the gigs.

Those switching systems make things possible that aren’t possible without them

“Those switching systems make things possible that aren’t possible without them. There’s so much detail in them, and being able to pre-program switches is so great. You know, with one switch, you’re able to flick between five pedals to two pedals on different presets.

“They’re definitely helping us translate what we did on the record to a live set with ease. These pedalboards were built over time, while we gradually refined what works best for us and narrowed things down to get them right. Switching between effects is now such a seamless process.”

Read on, as Hugo reveals the 10 records that changed his life…