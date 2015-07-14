How to survive in a band: 20 pro guitarist tips

The best and worst thing about being a musician is that you’re never done learning. Even seasoned pros can discover something new when they head into the studio or out on tour.

We asked 20 artists - from Blackberry Smoke to Siouxsie And The Banshees - for their key pieces of advice on being in a band and received a wealth of useful tips on anything from tour bus etiquette, to living on no budget and common sense gear guidance. Read on and become enlightened...

