How to buy an acoustic guitar: 10 questions to ask yourself

If you've ever gazed longingly at the wall of guitars in your local store, you'll know that choosing an acoustic guitar is a difficult business - and that's where Taylor steps in.

The company has generously released a free, 113-page book, The Definitive Guide To Buying An Acoustic Guitar, which covers every possible aspect of shopping for acoustics, from body size to wood choice right down to tips for test-driving guitars in-store.

The book is available to download now for free from Taylor Guitars. Ahead, you'll find an extract from the digital tome on questions to ask yourself before buying an acoustic guitar, and how to determine your 'player profile'.

Head over to Taylor Guitars for more info.