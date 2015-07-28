HoRNet brings back the very first digital delay guitar pedal in a plugin

Said to be an emulation of the first digital delay guitar pedal (which we're assuming is the Boss DD-2), HoRNet's new HDD-1 plugin promises to create some "funny lo-fi effects".

The plugin recreates the original's analogue saturation and hiss characteristics (you can turn these on or off individually), while you can also engage a stereo mode to create a fake stereo effect. There's a sync to host tempo feature, too.

Specs are below; you can buy HDD-1 now from the HoRNet website. It costs €9.99 and is available in VST/AU/AAX 32/64-bit formats for PC and Mac. There's also a demo to try.

HoRNet HDD-1 specs