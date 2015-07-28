HoRNet brings back the very first digital delay guitar pedal in a plugin

Said to be an emulation of the first digital delay guitar pedal (which we're assuming is the Boss DD-2), HoRNet's new HDD-1 plugin promises to create some "funny lo-fi effects".
The plugin recreates the original's analogue saturation and hiss characteristics (you can turn these on or off individually), while you can also engage a stereo mode to create a fake stereo effect. There's a sync to host tempo feature, too.
Specs are below; you can buy HDD-1 now from the HoRNet website. It costs €9.99 and is available in VST/AU/AAX 32/64-bit formats for PC and Mac. There's also a demo to try.
HoRNet HDD-1 specs
- Delay times from 12.5ms to 800ms
- Adjustable effect level, feedback and delay time
- Hold mode repeats from the last 200ms to 800ms
- Analogue emulation
- Stereo mode
- Tempo sync by multiples of 16th
- Mac OS X (>=10.5 intel only) and Windows support
- 64bit compatibility both on Mac and Windows
- Audio Units, VST, VST3, RTAS and AAX format