More

HoRNet brings back the very first digital delay guitar pedal in a plugin

By ()

An '80s classic reborn in your DAW

HoRNet's HDD-1 looks familiar...
HoRNet's HDD-1 looks familiar...

Said to be an emulation of the first digital delay guitar pedal (which we're assuming is the Boss DD-2), HoRNet's new HDD-1 plugin promises to create some "funny lo-fi effects".

The plugin recreates the original's analogue saturation and hiss characteristics (you can turn these on or off individually), while you can also engage a stereo mode to create a fake stereo effect. There's a sync to host tempo feature, too.

Specs are below; you can buy HDD-1 now from the HoRNet website. It costs €9.99 and is available in VST/AU/AAX 32/64-bit formats for PC and Mac. There's also a demo to try.

HoRNet HDD-1 specs

  • Delay times from 12.5ms to 800ms
  • Adjustable effect level, feedback and delay time
  • Hold mode repeats from the last 200ms to 800ms
  • Analogue emulation
  • Stereo mode
  • Tempo sync by multiples of 16th
  • Mac OS X (>=10.5 intel only) and Windows support
  • 64bit compatibility both on Mac and Windows
  • Audio Units, VST, VST3, RTAS and AAX format