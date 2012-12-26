Holiday Quiz: guess the guitarist's hands

It's the time of year when people come together to celebrate, which can only mean one thing: incredibly difficult quizzes. They're what keep most of us sane in this time of familial togetherness, so why not escape with us into the world of really, really specific guitar-based knowledge rather than play another potentially life-threatening game of Monopoly with the folks.

We decided to stretch you a bit this year. Can you guess a guitarists only from a pictures of his (or her) hands? It might sound easy, but we're willing to wager you won't get them all. Click through our gallery to see the hands, make your guesses and click through to the link below each picture for the full picture.

Good luck, guitarists of the internet. You'll need it...