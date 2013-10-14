Hero worship: Harrison Koisser, Peace

This week, Peace frontman Harrison Koisser speaks about his admiration for Mystery Jets guitarist Will Rees.

Player: Will Rees, Mystery Jets

"A notable mention, in terms of talking about real life guitar influences over the last few years, is Will Rees from Mystery Jets. He taught me so much: how to play loads of different techniques; how to use more than one finger [on my rhythm hand]. He taught me loads of stuff and he was a big help in my playing. Then we recorded the EP straight after, so I was using quite a bit of that on our first recording."

In action: