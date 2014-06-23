40 guitarists on their favourite players

From Hendrix to Page to Clapton, anybody who has ever picked up a guitar (or failing that, a tennis racket) has their nominated guitar god.

Even your heroes have heroes of their own - and that's exactly what this gallery is all about. We wanted to find out which guitarists keep other players picking up the instrument and aspiring to new creative heights.

We'll be talking to a wide variety of guitarists from across a broad spectrum of genres about their picks, which will include everyone from bonafide guitar icons to lesser-known talents.

We think you might be surprised at some of their choices. And who knows? Perhaps you'll discover a new hero of your own...