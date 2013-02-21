Hartley Peavey honoured with Historic Blues Trail marker

The state of Mississippi has honoured Hartley Peavey, the founder and CEO of Peavey Electronics, with a marker on the prestigious Historic Mississippi Blues Trail.

The markers are placed at sites of significance to the development of the blues, and appear through the state. Previous recipients of markers include the likes of Son House, Robert Johnson, Muddy Waters and BB King, with the Mississippi Delta featuring heavily on the trail that extends from the border of Louisiana all the way to Memphis, Tennessee. Peavey's marker is the first to have been erected in honour of a manufacturer.

"I was born and raised in Mississippi and the state has been the home of Peavey Electronics since its founding in 1965," said Hartley Peavey. "Mississippi is the point-of-origin of America's musical history and I am honored to have been a part of that. The musical legacy of Mississippi still flows through the veins of Peavey Electronics and always will."

For more information, visit the official Historic Mississippi Blues Trail website, or head to Peavey's website.