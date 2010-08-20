Happy Birthday, Robert Plant!
Happy Birthday Robert Plant
Today's a big day if your name happens to be Robert Anthony Plant.
Why? Because you are a rock legend of the highest persuasion, you are still winning Grammies 42 years (!) after meeting a certain Mr Page and, getting to the point, it’s your birthday!
To celebrate the frontman’s 62nd birthday, we asked MusicRadar's Facebook followers to nominate their favourite Led Zep tune. Answers came in their digital droves and the resulting Top Ten tunes (accompanied by some killer YouTube clips) follow this intro.
So happy birthday, Percy (sorry, we know you hate it) - you’re a bloody legend and we hope Wolves get a result against Everton on Saturday.
10. The Rain Song
Coming in at number ten is the seven minute love ballad from Zep's fifth album Houses Of The Holy.
The album's title was a reference to the name that Zeppelin fans would give to venues the band would performed in. During the band's live sets, Rain Song would traditionally follow The Song Remains The Same, and it's the final notes of that song you can hear dying away at the beginning of the live recording below.
Listen: Led Zeppelin - The Rain Song (live at Earl's Court 1975)
9. The Lemon Song
And at number nine... It's The Lemon Song, from Led Zeppelin II.
We're assuming the reason so many of our Facebook fans mentioned this song is not because it features some of Jimmy Page's bluesiest guitar work but because of Percy's rather filthy, innuendo filled lyrics. Because you lot aren't like that, right?
Yup, us too.
Listen: Led Zeppelin - The Lemon Song
8. No Quarter
Another one from House Of The Holy in at eight.
During the recording of No Quarter a pitch control adjustment was applied to the track to bring take everything down a semi-tone. Apparently this was done to make the song sound thicker and moodier.
Listen: Led Zeppelin - No Quarter (live in New York 1973)
7. Whole Lotta Love
We're surprised this didn't make it to a little higher up the list...
...but in at number seven, it's Led Zeppelin's classic Whole Lotta Love. There's not a lot we need to say about this one - just listen to that HUGE guitar riff!
Listen: Led Zeppelin - Whole Lotta Love
6. Achilles Last Stand
At around the ten minute mark, Achilles Last Stand is Led Zeppelin's second longest studio track.
And yes, there should be an apostrophe in the song's title somewhere but we'll let Mr Plant off here because it's his birthday (and a brilliant track).
Listen: Led Zeppelin - Achilles Last Stand (live in LA 1977)
5. Black Dog
With a call-and-response hook borrowed from Fleetwood Mac's Oh Well, our number five tune is Plant at his strident, stratospheric best.
If anyone out there can wail this one even half as brilliantly as Plant does on Led Zeppelin IV then congratulations - you're the singer of MusicRadar's new favourite band.
Listen: Led Zeppelin - Black Dog
4. Dazed And Confused
Whether they stole it matters not; this brooding epic is one of the standout moments on Zeppelin's 1969 debut.
While all three of his bandmates amaze throughout in different ways, Plant's desolate howl is spellbinding. Stone cold genius.
Listen: Led Zeppelin - Dazed And Confused (1969 TV appearance)
3. Immigrant Song
A proper classic Zeppelin track in at number three and probably MusicRadar's personal favourite, it's Immigrant Song.
Easily one of Robert Plant's best - and most memorable - vocal performances. Just listen to the man wail…
Listen: Led Zeppelin - Immigrant Song
2. Stairway To Heaven
Bet you thought Stairway To Heaven was going to be number one on the list, didn't you?
Well, to be honest, so did we; it is probably Led Zeppelin's most famous, most iconic song. But if Stairway didn't top our Facebook list, what did…?
Listen: Led Zeppelin - Stairway to Heaven
1. Kashmir
...it's Kashmir at number one! A stone cold Led Zeppelin classic and quite rightly one of their best-loved songs.
Almost everyone on Facebook who suggested Zeppelin songs to us mentioned this beast and, as one click on the below Play button will attest, you can understand why.
A worthy number one in our Led Zeppelin playlist. Thanks to everyone who voted - and if you didn't agree, sign up to our Facebook page now and let us know what should have won!
And most importantly - happy birthday, Percy!