Gus G talks Brand New Revolution: "I wanted to push myself with the solos on this record"

How would you describe your solo material compared to your work with Firewind?

“Comparing it to Firewind, it’s very different. It sounds more American than Firewind. Firewind sounds more European, with more of a power-metal background; a more melodic-metal European background.

“On this album, I wrote with a lot more people from America, so you have a bit more of that kind of sound. I would say this is more my hard-rock side, even though this album is a bit heavier than the first one. On the first album, I wrote a lot of stuff on acoustic guitar. On this one, I just wrote a lot of riffs!”

Did you write everything in advance, or did those riffs evolve in studio sessions?

I just got stressed from the clock ticking and I couldn’t really work like that. So I redid everything

“I did demos first. I programmed drums and played bass and came up with the riffs. I’d send [the demos] to the singer - whoever that’d be - and we’d do a verse and a chorus, or whatever, and then when we got together in the studio, we figured out the solo parts and the final arrangements.

“I’d write with the singers first, so that part was done. I’d know what the song was going to sound like. We went in [to the studio] and jammed and then finalised the arrangements there.”

Can you tell us more about the process of writing your solos in the studio?

“Well, that’s something that I had to redo twice on this record! [Following the demos] I did stuff in the studio that I was not happy with, so I took the hard disc back with me to my home studio and did everything over again.

“I just got stressed from the clock ticking and I couldn’t really work like that. I wanted to push myself with the solos on this record. So I redid everything, actually. I rewrote them. I erased them. I deleted them from the hard disc. I deleted them from my brain and then went from scratch again.”