Gus G - I Am The Fire review

When a lead maestro breaks out a solo album, it´s easy to assume 12 tracks of instrumental shred will follow.

But Gus seems to be spreading his wings as a songwriter here, though one with serious chops and stunning solos. Two metal instrumentals demonstrate the fine balance of melodicism and intricacy that typifies him, but Swedish singer Mats leven and other vocalists feature on a number of songs that showcase a hard-rock edge compared to Firewind´s power metal.

The meaty 1980s rock of Summer Days and brooding Long Way Down suggest there´s more to G-Force than you may think.

4 out of 5