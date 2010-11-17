Guitar World announces Lick Of The Day app

PRESS RELEASE: Guitar World, the world's best-selling guitar magazine, and Agile Partners, developers of 2010 Apple Design Award winning app TabToolkit, announce the availability of the Guitar World Lick of the Day App on the App Store.

Available for iPad, iPhone and iPod touch, the app is a must-have for guitar players who want to continuously improve their guitar playing skills and broaden their repertoire in a fun and engaging way.

Guitar World Lick of the Day delivers a new and challenging lick to subscribers every day, with a one-of-a-kind feature set that enables guitar players of all skill levels to learn licks in a variety of styles.

Lick of the Day's features include:

High quality videos of Guitar World's instructors and guitar celebrities, such as Zakk Wylde, Joe Satriani, Gus G., and Phil Collen, demonstrating licks in a wide range of styles: Rock, Metal, Blues, Country, Jazz and more.

Timeless celebrity videos from the Guitar World Vault.

Standard and tab music notation for each lick that scroll in sync with videos on iPad.

Practice mode with settings that control music notation tempo, looping, audio synthesis, a metronome and more.

Dynamic fretboard that shows finger positions synchronized with the scrolling music notation (lefties can invert the fretboard).

Performance notes written by Guitar World instructors.

'Star' your favourite licks to find them later easily, and sort licks by genre and difficulty.

Download licks to any iOS devices that you own - iPad, iPhone, and iPod touch.

"We gathered the greatest minds in the guitar universe and the greatest developers of guitar apps to create a monster of an app," said Brad Tolinski, Editor in Chief of Guitar World. "Guitar World Lick of the Day is an amazing instructional tool with a totally engaging experience. Will it make you the greatest guitarist in the universe? Anything's possible!"

Scott Roth, a principal with Agile Partners, shared, "Lick of the Day takes full advantage of the responsiveness, larger screen, and user interface elements of iPad," added Roth. "On the large, high-resolution display, we render bright, crisp music notation that scrolls in sync with the accompanying instructional video. And with a single tap, the user can toggle the notation between standard and tablature format."

Guitar World Lick of the Day is a free app that comes with five sample licks, and is available for iPad, iPhone, and iPod touch at www.itunes.com/appstore/

One, three and six-month subscriptions can be easily purchased from within the app to receive a new and challenging lick every day, seven days a week. A one-month subscription is available for only $4.99, a three-month subscription for $12.99, and a six-month subscription for $19.99

Information taken from official press release, for more visit the Lick Of The Day app site.

