Guitar playthrough video: Voyager – You The Shallow

Perth might be Australia's most remote city but it's proving to be a hotbed for talented musicians. Karnivool, Tame Impala, Eskimo Joe, John Butler Trio, Birds of Tokyo and The Sleepy Jackson are just some of the talent that have sprung from the city. And now we can add Voyager to that esteemed company.

Taken from their new album V, released last year, this exclusive playthrough video of You The Shallow is an excellent showcase of Voyager's progressive metal chops and eat for catchy melody. Be sure to check out the tasty solos from Scott Kay and Simone Dow three minutes in.

Since the album's release the band have headlined Progpower Europe and Euroblast festivals, played a headline UK tour and have most recently completed a tour with Dead Letter Circus in Australia.

The five-piece - also featuring vocalist Daniel Estrin on keytar - have just announced a headline Australian tour with support from french band Klone in May, and have recently signed with AMF publishing alongside some brilliant artists.

In other Voyager news, Simone has just signed an endorsement deal with Music Man guitars. Scott is an Ibanez endorsee.

For more info on the band visit Voyager-Australia.com