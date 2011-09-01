Gretsch revamps Electromatic range

September 2011 sees the launch of a revamped range of Gretsch Electromatic models including the Pro Jet, Double Jet, Special Jet, Jet Club, Corvette III & Jet Junior Bass. These new models, the first upgrades for a few years, bring the guitars closer to their pro series cousins with improved pickups, inlays and much more.

The information that follows is from the official product press releases. First up, here's something cool for the four-stringers amongst you...

Read more: Gretsch G5655TG Electromatic Center Block Jr

Junior Jet Bass

"Classic Gretsch appointments capable of filling a room with massive subsonic tones. That great Gretsch sound rings true, with features including short scale (30.3-inch), Gretsch mini dual-coil pickup, rosewood fingerboard with 20 medium jumbo frets, four-saddle bridge, black Gretsch-logo pickguard, synthetic bone nut and die-cast tuners. Available in black and tobacco sunburst."