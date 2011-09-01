Gretsch revamps Electromatic range
Junior Jet Bass
September 2011 sees the launch of a revamped range of Gretsch Electromatic models including the Pro Jet, Double Jet, Special Jet, Jet Club, Corvette III & Jet Junior Bass. These new models, the first upgrades for a few years, bring the guitars closer to their pro series cousins with improved pickups, inlays and much more.
The information that follows is from the official product press releases. First up, here's something cool for the four-stringers amongst you...
Read more: Gretsch G5655TG Electromatic Center Block Jr
Junior Jet Bass
"Classic Gretsch appointments capable of filling a room with massive subsonic tones. That great Gretsch sound rings true, with features including short scale (30.3-inch), Gretsch mini dual-coil pickup, rosewood fingerboard with 20 medium jumbo frets, four-saddle bridge, black Gretsch-logo pickguard, synthetic bone nut and die-cast tuners. Available in black and tobacco sunburst."
Junior Jet Bass II
"Classic Gretsch appointments capable of filling a room with massive subsonic tones. That great Gretsch sound rings true, with features including short scale (30.3-inch), two Gretsch mini dual-coil pickups, rosewood fingerboard with 20 medium jumbo frets, four-saddle bridge, black Gretsch-logo pickguard, synthetic bone nut and die-cast tuners. Available in black and tobacco sunburst."
CVT III
"The Electromatic CVT III sports the original Gretsch 'CVT' thin-profile mahogany body design (1.5625-inch/40mm), a bolt-on maple neck that joins the body at the 18th fret and three sonically stellar Gretsch mini dual-coil pickups that sound hi-fi rich and high-gain friendly. Other classic features include three-position pickup toggle switch, rosewood fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets, 'G' arrow knobs and anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge with stop tailpiece. Available in black and cherry."
Special Jet
"Electromatic Special Jet models feature solid basswood bodies and bolt-on maple necks with rosewood fingerboards. The G5415 Special Jet has a solid basswood body with a high-gloss urethane finish in black or tobacco sunburst. Features include two Gretsch dual-coil humbucking pickups that ensure luscious tone, 22 medium jumbo frets, anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge and stop tailpiece that ensure vibrant sustain, dot fingerboard inlays, 'G' arrow knobs and black Gretsch-logo pickguard."
Jet Club
"Electromatic Jet Club models feature arched maple tops with chambered basswood bodies and bolt-on maple necks with rosewood fingerboards. The G5425 Jet Club has a single-cutaway chambered basswood body with an arched maple top that resonates true to 'that great Gretsch sound,' with a two-tone body colour scheme (black or silver top with walnut stained back and sides). Features include Gretsch dual-coil humbucking pickups that ensure luscious tone, 22 medium jumbo frets, anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge and stop tailpiece that ensure vibrant sustain, Neo-Classic 'thumbnail' fingerboard inlays, 'G' arrow knobs and white pearloid Gretsch-logo pickguard."
Pro Jet
"Electromatic Pro Jet models take on a new voice and identity, with chambered basswood bodies and arched maple tops that resonate true to 'that great Gretsch sound,' a two-tone body colour scheme (black, gold or two-tone sunburst tops with walnut-stained back and sides) and dual 'Black Top' Filter’Tron pickups. Other classic features include rosewood fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and 'hump block' inlays, three-position pickup toggle switch, anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge and stop tailpiece, 'G' arrow knobs, white pearloid Gretsch-logo pickguard and threaded/knurled strap buttons."
Pro Jet with Bigsby
"Electromatic Pro Jet models take on a new voice and identity, with chambered basswood bodies and arched maple tops that resonate true to 'that great Gretsch sound,' a two-tone body colour scheme (black, gold or two-tone sunburst tops with walnut-stained back and sides) and dual 'Black Top' Filter’Tron pickups. Other classic features include rosewood fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and 'hump block' inlays, three-position pickup toggle switch, anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge and stop tailpiece, 'G' arrow knobs, white pearloid Gretsch-logo pickguard and threaded/knurled strap buttons."
Double Jet with Bigsby
"Electromatic Pro Jet models take on a new voice and identity, with chambered double-cutaway basswood bodies and arched maple tops that resonate true to 'that great Gretsch sound,' a two-tone body colour scheme (black or gold tops with walnut stained back and sides), dual 'Black Top' Filter’Tron pickups and Bigsby B50 tailpieces. Other classic features include rosewood fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and “hump block” inlays, three-position pickup toggle switch, anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge, 'G' arrow knobs, white pearloid Gretsch-logo pickguard and threaded/knurled strap buttons."
Information taken from official press release, for more visit www.gretschguitars.com
Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com
Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube
Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter