Gretsch introduces new Roots Collection acoustic models

PRESS RELEASE: Gretsch is proud to take players on a musical journey through nearly a century of great Gretsch history by introducing its Roots Collection of acoustic instruments. This exciting new family of banjos, mandolins, resonator guitars, ukuleles and Rancher acoustic guitars feature classically authentic Gretsch designs that transport players to a bygone era well before the company made its acclaimed 1950s entry into the electric guitar world.

The Gretsch Roots Collection's five new banjo models feature solid modern craftsmanship and sparkling good-time sound and feel while authentically evoking the company's innovative banjo models of the early 20th century. From the 5-string, mahogany-neck Broadkaster Deluxe and Broadkaster Special resonator models and Dixie open-back model to the diminutively striking Clarophone Banjo-Ukulele and the guitarist-friendly Dixie 6 Guitar-Banjo, all provide a splendid Southern surfeit of outstanding sound, performance and value for established artist, seasoned player and eager student alike.

The Roots Collection also heralds the return of the revered Gretsch New Yorker mandolin. Styled after the brightly ringing 1950s classic, a trio of modern-day models—the New Yorker Standard, New Yorker Deluxe and New Yorker Supreme—offer premium features with authentic vintage touches, full-bodied tone, smooth-playing performance and eye-catching design beauty.

Three remarkable Gretsch Ampli-Sonic resonator guitars add powerfully distinctive tone to the Roots Collection. The mahogany-body Boxcar Standard and Bobtail Deluxe each come in round-neck and square-neck models, and the round-neck Honey Dipper™ has a nickel-plated brass body. The heart of each richly resounding guitar is the new Gretsch Ampli-Sonic resonator cone, hand-spun in Eastern Europe from nearly 99-percent pure aluminum for fantastic volume and sonic projection.

At the request of Gretsch fans worldwide, the Roots Collection also presents half a dozen new Gretsch ukulele models. The uke is experiencing one if its phenomenal resurgences in popularity, once again bringing the lilting sounds of the South Sea islands to delighted ears everywhere, Gretsch's three deluxe ukuleles—the Concert Deluxe, Tenor Deluxe and Tenor Cutaway Electric models—boast premium construction features such as quartersawn solid mahogany top, back and sides; one-piece mahogany necks and handsome semi-gloss finishes. The three standard ukes—the Soprano Standard, Concert Standard and Tenor Standard models—deliver laminated mahogany build and other fine features. All six new Gretsch ukuleles deliver great looks, smooth feel and wonderfully singing tone.

Finally, a great Gretsch name is back with the return of Rancher acoustic guitars. The rich-sounding model first appeared in the early 1950s with a highly distinctive triangular sound hole and sweepingly elegant pickguard, and Gretsch is now very proud to re-introduce the model. With a great new five-instrument selection of body sizes, styles and features that combine the best of the guitar's acclaimed past with the best in modern sound, strength, style and playability, Gretsch now offers the finest of all Ranchers. The new models are the Rancher Folk, Rancher Orchestra, Rancher Jr., Rancher Jumbo Cutaway Electric and Rancher Dreadnought.

