Gojira's Joe Duplantier talks Magma, guitar gear and building his New York studio

As Gojira return with Magma, Joe Duplantier reveals the story of blood, sweat and tears behind it…

There are metal bands and then there is Gojira. Since their formation in 1996, close to the Spanish border in the south western French surf town of Ondres, there’s been something inexplicably different about their take on heavy music.

New York's brownstone buildings, yellow cabs and big rats became the landscape for this record

Even in metal’s obsession with subgenres, Gojira are a difficult band to tag. And that’s to their credit. But make no mistake, for all the spiritual, political and atmospheric elements that help set the band’s music apart, they are also a monolithically heavy proposition in rhythm and riff.

Now two decades into a career that has seen them rise slowly, but nonetheless steadily, the French quartet - founded by singer/ guitarist Joe Duplantier and sticksman brother Mario - have redefined themselves once again with their sixth full-length, Magma. Truth be told, it was an album born amid change.

“I moved to New York a few years ago and Mario joined us not too long after,” begins Joe, sat in the canteen area of London’s Holborn Studios on a breezy spring afternoon.

“The brownstone buildings, yellow cabs and big rats became the landscape for this record! I’ve always been attracted to that city, maybe it’s a past life thing, I don’t know! We’ve been a band for 20 years - digging, searching and inventing our sound. Being in New York is like the new chapter I’ve always wanted.”

It might seem like a long way indeed from the band’s beachy beginnings back in Ondres, but the Duplantier family already had strong ties some three and a half thousand-odd miles across the pond… In many ways, it already felt like home.

“My mum was born in the States, so the way we were raised was half-French and half- American,” explains Joe.

“We already had that in us. Even as a teenager when we visited the family there, part of me felt something. I guess I needed a change and New York is very wild, fast and dirty. People aren’t as judgemental, anything is possible… it’s in the air. You have to fight, though, otherwise it will fuckin’ beat you to the ground. I like to be challenged and New York is a very challenging city.”

