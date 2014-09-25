Gibson USA 2015 new electric guitar line-up announced

Once again, we've arrived at one of the most exciting days in the guitar gear calendar: the announcement of Gibson USA's new electric guitar models.

For 2015, the company has revamped its entire line, with gloss finishes, one-piece rosewood fingerboards and Gibson Zero Fret Nuts for consistent playability. Significantly, the Min-ETune self-tuning system has been rebranded as G Force, and is available across the entire range, apart from the Les Paul Supreme, Firebird and Derek Trucks SG.

Take a scroll through our gallery for the lowdown on each of the new models, and check out the official Gibson website for more info.