Gibson USA 2015 new electric guitar line-up announced
Gibson 2015 Les Paul Classic
Once again, we've arrived at one of the most exciting days in the guitar gear calendar: the announcement of Gibson USA's new electric guitar models.
For 2015, the company has revamped its entire line, with gloss finishes, one-piece rosewood fingerboards and Gibson Zero Fret Nuts for consistent playability. Significantly, the Min-ETune self-tuning system has been rebranded as G Force, and is available across the entire range, apart from the Les Paul Supreme, Firebird and Derek Trucks SG.
Take a scroll through our gallery for the lowdown on each of the new models, and check out the official Gibson website for more info.
- Mahogany body, maple top
- Mahogany Slim Taper neck
- Zebra coil '61 Tribute humbuckers with push/pull coil split and 15 dB boost
- Finishes: Heritage Cherry Sunburst, Sea Foam Green, Fire Burst, Vintage Sunburst
- UK street price: £1599
- US list price: $2,279
Gibson 2015 Firebird
- Mahogany wings with mahogany/walnut through-neck
- Mini humbuckers
- Finishes: Vintage Sunburst
- UK street price: £1499
- US list price: $2,099
Gibson 2015 Les Paul Deluxe
- Mahogany body, maple top
- Mini Humbuckers designed by Jeff 'Skunk' Baxter Baxter and Jim De Cola
- Push/Pull coil split with 15dB boost
- Finishes: Heritage Cherry Sunburst, Wine Red, Gold Top, Pelham Blue
- UK street price: £1699
- US list price: $2,379 - $2,529
Gibson 2015 Les Paul Junior
- Mahogany body, mahogany Slim Taper neck
- P90ST dog-ear pickups
- Finishes: Vintage Sunburst, Gloss Yellow, Heritage Cherry
- UK street price: £699
- US list price: $899
Gibson 2015 Les Paul Less Paul
- Thinline mahogany body with traditional body rout and figured maple top
- Rounded C neck profile
- '57 Classic and '57 Classic Plus pickups, with mini-toggle coil-split
- Nickel Tune-O-Matic bridge
- Available finishes: Heritage Cherry Sunburst, Fire Burst, Desert Burst
- UK street price: £1,499
- US list price: $2,099
Gibson 2015 LPM
- Mahogany body with maple top
- Rosewood fingerboard
- '61 Zebra humbuckers
- Nickel Tune-O-Matic bridge
- Available finishes: Heritage Cherry, Translucent Ebony, Vintage Sunburst
- UK street price: £799
- US list price: $1,149
Gibson 2015 Les Paul Premium Quilt
- Mahogany body with AAA figured quilted maple top
- Mahogany neck with asymmetrical Slim Taper profile and compound radius rosewood fingerboard
- Burst Bucker Pro 1+2 with push/pull coil-taps, phase changing and pure bypass
- Chrome Tune-O-Matic bridge
- Available finishes: Ocean Water, Honeyburst
- UK street price: £3,199
- US list price: $4,999
Gibson 2015 Les Paul Standard
- Mahogany body with AAA figured quilted maple top
- Mahogany neck with asymmetrical Slim Taper profile and compound radius rosewood fingerboard
- Burst Bucker Pro 1+2 with push/pull coil-taps, phase changing and pure bypass
- Chrome Tune-O-Matic bridge
- Available finishes: Honeyburst, Wine Red, Tobacco Sunburst, Heritage Cherry Sunburst, Trans Amber with Cherry Back
- UK street price: £2,499
- US list price: $3,759
Gibson 2015 Les Paul Special Double Cut
- Mahogany body
- Mahogany Slim Taper neck, with bound rosewood fingerboard
- P-90ST and P-90SR Dog Ear pickups with Alnico slugs
- Nickel lightning bar wraparound bridge
- Available finishes: Vintage Sunburst, Heritage Cherry, Trans Yellow
- UK street price: £699
- US list price: $1,099
Gibson 2015 Les Paul Studio
- Mahogany body, figured maple top
- Slim taper neck
- '57 Classic humbuckers with coil split
- Finishes: Manhattan Midnight, Desert Burst, Wine Red
- UK street price: £899
- US list price: $1,229
Gibson 2015 Les Paul Supreme
- Mahogany body with custom binding, bound f-holes and AAAA maple top, plus AAA maple back
- Mahogany neck with '50s rounded profile
- Floating humbucker and 492T pickups
- Gold locking Grover keystone tuners and Tune-O-Matic bridge/stopbar tailpiece
- Available finishes: Heritage Cherry Sunburst, Seafoam Green
- UK street price: £4,299
- US list price: $6,599
Gibson 2015 Les Paul Traditional
- Mahogany body (not routed) with figured maple top
- Mahogany neck, 50s profile
- '59 Tribute humbuckers
- Finishes: Heritage Cherry Sunburst, Tobacco Sunburst, Placid Purple, Ocean Blue, Honeyburst
- UK street price: £1,999
- US list price: $2,879
Gibson 2015 SG Standard
- Mahogany body
- Mahogany neck with SG slim profile and cream bound rosewood fingerboard
- '57 Classic pickups, with coil-splits
- Chrome Tune-O-Matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece
- Available finishes: Heritage Cherry, Fireburst, Translucent Ebony
- UK street price: £1,369
- US list price: $1,879
Gibson 2015 SG Special
- Mahogany body, slim maple neck
- '61 Tribute Zebra humbuckers
- Finishes: Heritage Cherry
- UK street price: £799
- US list price: $1,079