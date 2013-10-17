Gibson unveils Zakk Wylde Moderne of Doom

Gibson has unveiled a new Zakk Wylde signature guitar, the Moderne of Doom.

Based on the mythical non-production late '50s design, the Black Label Society guitarist's new Moderne is something of an acquired taste, although undeniably eye-catching thanks to a pinstripe finish.

Boasting a mahogany body with maple top, maple neck and pair of active EMG pickups, it's not exactly a shy and retiring guitar, and carries an SRP of $2082 (that's approximately $1300).

From his own band Black Label Society, to tours and recordings with Ozzy Osbourne and a wide variety of solo outings and collaborations, Zakk Wylde has established himself as one of the fiercest players in rock. With a tone and visual style as unique as his incendiary chops, Zakk has wreaked his havoc on a series of Gibson guitars—from Les Pauls, to Explorers, to Flying Vs—but this new take on a near-mythological retro-modern Gibson is perhaps the best suited of all to this artist's uncompromising individuality.

The Limited Edition Zakk Wylde Moderne of Doom is based on the legendary, yet never released, third member of the Modernist Series of the late 1950s—the Gibson Moderne. Intended to complement the revolutionary Explorer and Flying V, the Moderne never saw the light of day, though rumors of existing examples persist to this day. In the hands of Gibson USA, the radical Moderne style taken from factory design sketches of 1958 unfolds as an unrelenting, flamethrowing modern-rock tone machine.

With a body constructed from a solid Grade-A mahogany with Grade-A maple top, the Zakk Wylde Moderne of Doom launches its attack with time-tested tonewoods. But it quickly takes the look to another planet with the ultra-radical Moderne body style and a natural nitrocellulose finish with Zakk-certified black pinstripe top graphic. A glued-in Grade-A maple neck is carved to Zakk's preferred profile for full-on shred, and topped with a beautiful dark Grade-A Richlite™ fingerboard. A pair of Zakk's beloved EMG™ active humbuckers—an EMG™ 85® in the neck position and an EMG™ 81® in the bridge—provides unequalled power and sustain for everything from crunch-of-doom rhythm licks to hellfire leads. And to take the guitar's versatility to the next level, there's a Floyd Rose™ vibrato with locking nut ready to scream out your wildest dive-bombing action.

With matte-black pickup covers, black hardware, and a trio of black speed knobs, the Zakk Wylde Moderne of Doom has the wild looks to match Wylde's tone. Feel the heat now at your authorized Gibson USA dealer—production is limited to 250 guitars, so secure yours before it's too late.

Body and Neck

The Zakk Wylde Moderne of Doom begins with a foundation of traditional Gibson tonewoods—solid Grade-A mahogany body with Grade-A maple top, all crafted in the style of the 1958 Moderne design. The guitar's glued-in Grade-A maple neck is carved to Zakk's preferred profile that measures 0.818" at the 1st fret and 0.963" at the 12th. It's topped with a beautiful dark Grade-A Richlite™ fingerboard sporting 22 jumbo frets and decorative Custom-style block inlays.

Pickups and Electronics

Prepare for a full-frontal assault from a pair of Zakk's beloved EMG™ active humbucking pickups with matte-black covers. An EMG™ 85® in the neck position provides mammoth depth and warmth with unprecedented clarity, and an EMG™ 81® in the bridge yields more crunch and wail than more timid players could ever hope to master. Each pickup is routed through an independent volume control, followed by a master tone control and three-way selector switch.

Hardware

A genuine Floyd Rose™ vibrato partnered by a locking nut at the headstock yields the most versatile tremolo action available on any guitar, with rock-solid tuning stability. High-quality Grover™ tuners keep it all tight and smooth at the top end; all hardware is—of course—plated in black. The Zakk Wylde Moderne of Doom carries no pickguard, but it exhibits another touch of tradition in its black and white plastic bell-shaped truss-rod cover, and three black speed knobs.

Case and Coverage

Each guitar comes protected in a plush-lined hardshell case with black exterior. It also includes an owner's manual, adjustment literature, and is backed by Gibson's Limited Lifetime Warranty and 24/7/365 customer service. Production is limited to a maximum of 250 guitars.