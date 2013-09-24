Gibson unveils SG Baritone

Gibson has unveiled the all-white SG Baritone.

Featuring a re-sized body and all-white finish and detailing, it's a pretty striking addition to the ranks of Gibson's current SG offering.

The Alpine White finish isn't the only eyebrow raising detail either: there are no markers on the fret board in favour of subtle neck dots, and the 27" scale neck measures 0.850” at the 1st fret and 0.920” at the 12th.

For all the angelic looks, this is quite clearly a beast of a guitar, and it's currently carrying an SRP of $2,498 (approximately £1560).

Gibson press release

The SG has been a rock and blues legend ever since its introduction in 1961. With such power and versatility in a lightweight and comfortable package, coupled with timeless and iconic styling, it’s a natural fit to transform this classic into a new format that has regained popularity in recent years. Introducing the SG Baritone from Gibson USA, a guitar primed to make a major impact on the lower register.

The SG Baritone plays just like a standard electric guitar, but injects some serious rumble into your six-string riffing thanks to being tuned down two and a half steps to B-E-A-D-F#-B. Popular with rock and metal players as an extension of “down tuning,” the baritone has also long been a favorite of country and Americana styles, and likewise makes a great alternative in the blues and jazz arsenal.

With a fully proportional SG look and feel, thanks to the oversized body scaled to fit the elongated neck and 27" scale, the SG Baritone is instantly familiar, yet something entirely different. Gibson’s innovative hardware includes Grover™ keystone tuners and a pair of Gibson USA’s powerful contemporary humbuckers with ceramic magnets offering hotter tones and a more diverse sonic vocabulary, further enhanced by push-pull coil splitting. To top it all off, the SG Baritone’s Alpine White finish in hand-sprayed, high-gloss nitrocellulose lacquer, with unique white plastic appointments (other than the traditional black “bell” truss-rod cover), looks absolutely stunning.

Body and Neck

The SG Baritone is styled like the original SG Standard, but with a proportionally larger body to suit its 27” scale length. The body is crafted from solid mahogany, with a glued-in neck made from quarter-sawn mahogany that highlights a rich, dark Richlite fingerboard. The rounded oversized-SG profile measures 0.850” at the 1st fret and 0.920” at the 12th, and the fingerboard—stylishly free from any position markers other than side dots—carries 24 medium-jumbo frets. The nut is made from Corian™ and cut on Gibson’s PLEK for optimum precision.

Pickups and Electronics

Two humbuckers from Gibson’s Modern Classics series provide the formidable firepower for the SG Baritone. Both are made with powerful ceramic magnets, and extra turns of wire for hot, grinding tones that still clean up beautifully when you wind down the guitar’s volume controls. A 496R in the neck position provides warmth, depth, and thundering lows with impressive clarity, while a hotter 500T in the bridge position transitions smoothly from articulate crunch to wailing leads with unfathomable sustain. To extend the guitar’s sonic range, each pickup splits independently via push-pull pots on its volume control, for brighter single-coil tones. The traditional complement of four control knobs and three-way selector switch offer the perfect marriage of familiarity and versatility.

Hardware

Gibson’s innovative Tune-o-matic bridge was unveiled in the mid ’50s, and remains a classic for solidity and sustain, along with precision intonation adjustment, to this very day. Partnered with a stopbar tailpiece, this setup keeps the SG Baritone locked and loaded for optimum resonance and sustain, while a set of Grover™ keystone tuners make restringing and tuning up a breeze. White speed knobs, white pickup rings, and a white switch tip complement the SG Baritone’s Alpine White finish, while a traditional black truss-rod cover and black crown headstock inlay and logo offer stunning contrast.