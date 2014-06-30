Gibson unveils 120th anniversary models

Gibson has unveiled a set of new models to celebrate the company's 120th anniversary.

The new models include two new Les Pauls in the form of the Light Flame Top (above) and the Traditional Flame Top, a pair of Flying Vs, an SG and an Explorer.

The Les Paul Standard Light Flame (£2199) features a tasty maple top, '50s profile mahogany nexk, rosewood fingerboard and a BurstBucker Pro with a mini-toggle switch for coil-splitting.

Click through our gallery to see the full range of new models.

For more information visit the official Gibson website.