Gibson unveils 120th anniversary models
Gibson unveils 120th anniversary models
Gibson has unveiled a set of new models to celebrate the company's 120th anniversary.
The new models include two new Les Pauls in the form of the Light Flame Top (above) and the Traditional Flame Top, a pair of Flying Vs, an SG and an Explorer.
The Les Paul Standard Light Flame (£2199) features a tasty maple top, '50s profile mahogany nexk, rosewood fingerboard and a BurstBucker Pro with a mini-toggle switch for coil-splitting.
Click through our gallery to see the full range of new models.
For more information visit the official Gibson website.
Gibson Les Paul Traditional Flame Top
Gibson Les Paul Traditional Flame Top specs
Body: Mahogany - No Weight Relief
Top: Maple – AA, AAA, AAA+
Neck: Mahogany, 60’s Slim taper profile
Fingerboard: Bound Rosewood, Trapezoid Inlays 120th Inlay
Hardware: Chrome Tune-o-Matic, Tone Pros Vintage Style Tuners
Electronics: 59 Tribute Chrome Cover
Plastics: Cream, Amber top hat knobs – no pickguard
Case: Vintage Brown Hardshell
Gibson Explorer 120
Gibson Explorer 120 specs
Body
Species: Mahogany
Adhesive: Franklin Titebond 50
Neck
Species: Mahogany
Profile: .800 / .850
Truss Rod: Standard
Adhesive: Franklin Titebond 50
Neck Fit
Joint: Mortise & Tenon
Adhesive: Franklin Titebond 50
Joint Angle Tolerance: +/- .005"
Fingerboard
Species: Rosewood
Frets: 22
Radius: 12"
Binding: White
Inlays: Acrylic Dot with 120th Banner
Nut/E.O.B: 1.695" / 2.260"
Nut
Material: Tektoid™
Width: 1.695"
Slots: Gibson PLEK System
Headstock
Type: Explorer
Inlay: Mother of Pearl "Gibson" logo
Truss Rod Cover: Black
Tuners
Model: MINI Grover™ Kidney
Tuning Ratio: 14:1
Plating: Chrome
Bridge
Type: Tune-O-Matic
Material: Zamak
Plating: Chrome
Tailpiece
Type: Stop Bar
Material: Zamak
Plating: Chrome
Hardware
Knobs: Black Top Hat with Silver Inserts
Pickguard: 4-Ply, White
Strings: .009 - .046
Strap Buttons: Aluminum End Pins
Pickups
Neck Position: BurstBucker Rhythm Pro
Bridge Position: BurstBucker Lead Pro
Coil Wiring: Machine Wound
Electronics
Potentiometers: 2 Volume Controls
1 Tone Controls
Type: 500K Non-Linear
Switch: Three-Way Switchcraft
Output Jack: Traditional 1/4"
Finish
Heritage Cherry
Sealer: Nitrocellulose Lacquer
Process: 7 - 8 mils
Case
Type: Hardshell
Case Exterior: Vintage Brown
Case Interior: Countoured
Accessories
Additional Materials: Truss Rod Wrench, Gibson USA Owner's Manual
Gibson SG Standard
Gibson SG Standard
Body
Body: Mahogany
Adhesive: Franklin Titebond 50
Neck
Species: Mahogany Neck
Truss Rod: SG
Joint Angle: 4° (+/- 15 seconds)
Neck Fit
Joint: Mortise & Tenon
Adhesive: Franklin Titebond 50
Joint Angle Tolerance: +/- .005"
Fingerboard
Species: Rosewood
Frets: Fret Over Binding
Radius: 12"
Binding: Cream
Inlays: Trapezoid With 120th Banner
Nut/E.O.B: 1.695 / 2.260
Nut
Material: Tektoid
Width: 1.695
Slots: Gibson PLEK System
Headstock
Inlay: Mother of Pearl "Gibson" & Holly
Truss Rod Cover: B/W Hot Stamp White "SG"
Angle: 17 Degrees
Tuners
Model: Vintage with Perloid Buttons
Tuning Ratio: 14:1
Plating: Nickel
Bridge
Type: Tune-O-Matic
Plating: Chrome
Tailpiece
Type: Stop Bar
Plating: Chrome
Hardware
Pickguard: Multi-ply, Black
Knobs: Black Top Hat With Silver Metal Inserts
Control Plate: Black
Trim Rings: Black
Strings: .009 - .046
Strap Buttons: Aluminum
Pickups
Neck Position: 490R
Bridge Position: 498T
Electronics
Potentiometers: 2 Volume Controls
2 Tone Controls
Type: 500K Non-Linear
Toggle Switch: Three-way Toggle With White Plastic Tip
Output Jack: 1/4" Mono
Finish
Sealer: Nitrocellulose
Heritage Cherry
Case
Exterior: Historic Brown w/Gibson Logo
Interior: Plush
Additional Materials
Additional Materials: Truss Rod Wrench, Gibson USA Owner's Manual
Flying V 120
Flying V 120 specs
Body
Species: Mahogany
Adhesive: Franklin Titebond 50
Neck
Species: Mahogany
Profile: .800 / .875, Thin V
Truss Rod: Standard
Adhesive: Franklin Titebond 50
Neck Fit
Joint: Mortise & Tenon
Adhesive: Franklin Titebond 50
Joint Angle Tolerance: +/- .005"
Fingerboard
Species: Rosewood
Frets: 22
Radius: 12"
Binding: White
Inlays: Acrylic Dot with 120th Banner
Nut/E.O.B: 1.695" / 2.260"
Nut
Material: Tektoid™
Width: 1.695"
Slots: Gibson PLEK System
Headstock
Type: Flying V
Truss Rod Cover: White with Hotstamp Gold "Gibson"
Tuners
Model: Grover™ Kidney
Tuning Ratio: 14:1
Plating: Chrome
Bridge
Type: Tune-O-Matic
Material: Zamak
Plating: Chrome
Tailpiece
Type: Stop Bar
Material: Zamak
Plating: Chrome
Hardware
Knobs: Black Top Hat with Silver Inserts
Pickguard: 5-Ply, White
Strings: .009 - .046
Strap Buttons: Aluminum End Pins
Pickups
Neck Position: BurstBucker Rhythm Pro
Bridge Position: BurstBucker Lead Pro
Coil Wiring: Machine Wound
Electronics
Potentiometers: 2 Volume Controls, 1 Tone Controls
Type: 500K Non-Linear
Switch: Three-Way Switchcraft
Output Jack: Traditional 1/4"
Finish: Ebony
Sealer: Nitrocellulose Lacquer
Process: 7 - 8 mils
Case
Type: Hardshell
Case Exterior: Vintage Brown
Case Interior: Countoured
Accessories
Additional Materials: Truss Rod Wrench, Gibson USA Owner's Manual
Flying V History
Flying V History Specs
Body
Species: Mahogany
Adhesive: Franklin Titebond 50
Neck
Species: Mahogany
Profile: .800 / .875, Thin V
Truss Rod: Standard
Adhesive: Franklin Titebond 50
Neck Fit
Joint: Mortise & Tenon
Adhesive: Franklin Titebond 50
Joint Angle Tolerance: +/- .005"
Fingerboard
Species: Rosewood
Frets: 22
Radius: 12"
Binding: Cream
Inlays: Acrylic Dot with 120th Banner
Nut/E.O.B: 1.695" / 2.260"
Nut
Material: Tektoid™
Width: 1.695"
Slots: Gibson PLEK System
Headstock
Type: Flying V
Truss Rod Cover: Cream with Hotstamp Black "Gibson"
Tuners
Model: Grover™ Kidney
Tuning Ratio: 14:1
Plating: Chrome
Tuners
Bridge Type: Tune-O-Matic
Material: Zamak
Plating: Chrome
Bridge
Tailpiece Type: Stop Bar
Material: Zamak
Plating: Chrome
Hardware
Knobs: Black Hat Witch with Silver Inserts
Pickguard: Cream
Strings: .009 - .046
Strap Buttons: Aluminum End Pins
Pickups
Neck Position: '57 Classic
Bridge Position: '57 Classic Plus
Coil Wiring: Machine Wound
Electronics
Potentiometers: 2 Volume Controls 1 Tone
Controls Type: 500K Non-Linear
Switch: Three-Way Switchcraft
Output Jack: Traditional 1/4"
Finish
Aged Cherry
Sealer: Nitrocellulose Lacquer
Process: 7 - 8 mils
Case
Type: Hardshell
Case Exterior: Vintage Brown
Case Interior: Countoured
Accessories
Additional Materials: Truss Rod Wrench, Gibson USA Owner's Manual