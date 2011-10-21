Gibson Through The Lens to open in London on 7 November

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Baron Wolman) Jimi Hendrix by Baron Wolman Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Neal Preston) Marc Bolan by Neal Preston Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Neal Preston) Jon Bon Jovi by Neal Preston Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Chris Floyd) Sir Paul McCartney by Chris Floyd Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Ross Halfin) Randy Rhoads by Ross Halfin Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Ross Halfin) Michael Schenker by Ross Halfin Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Neal Preston) Traveling Wilburys by Neal Preston

PRESS RELEASE: Gibson Guitar today announced Gibson Through The Lens, a world-class photographic exhibition comprising sixty vintage and rare photographs. This unique exhibit will be open to the public at The British Music Experience in London's O2 Arena from Monday 7 November 2011 through to 31 January 2012.

For the exhibition, Gibson Guitar has collaborated with thirty of the world's most respected rock photographers including Baron Wolman, Neal Preston, Mick Rock, Bob Gruen, Ross Halfin, David Redfern and the late Jim Marshall.

Curated by music photography archivist Dave Brolan, this is a truly unique public exhibition of iconic and rare photographs coming to London following highly successful exhibitions in Berlin, Shanghai, Tokyo, Sydney and Los Angeles.

The exhibition consists of sixty prints signed by the photographer featuring a who's who of rock royalty and undisputed guitar heroes such as Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Page, Keith Richards, Angus Young, Frank Zappa, Eric Clapton, Bob Marley, BB King, Jeff Beck, Les Paul, Carl Perkins, Elvis, Bob Dylan, Chuck Berry, Wes Montgomery, Sir Paul McCartney, Pete Townshend, Slash, Dave Grohl, Kurt Cobain, Lenny Kravitz, Jon Bon Jovi, Jack White, Billie Joe Armstrong, Paul Weller and Noel Gallagher.

"Gibson Through The Lens offers music fans around the world the opportunity to witness an exhibition of iconic pictures that symbolize and represent the heart and soul of Gibson Guitar through the ages," said Henry Juszkiewicz Chairman and CEO of Gibson Guitar.

"These images are evidence of the deep rooted history, high regard and quality of Gibson guitars played by the world's leading artists. I am proud to be staging this exhibition in London for guitar, photography and music fans around the world."

During the exhibition period, The British Music Experience will host exclusive masterclasses with some of the participating Gibson Through The Lens photographers. The first will be Baron Wolman on Thursday 10 November to mark the exhibitions official launch. Baron is famed for his Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan, Jim Morrison and Mick Jagger photographs and will be signing copies of his new book, The Rolling Stone Years published by Omnibus Press.

The British Music Experience is London's newest and most interactive museum dedicated to British music, past, present and future. Visitors to the British Music Experience have the opportunity to play guitars and drums in the Gibson Interactive Studio or see Noel Gallagher's Epiphone Union Jack guitar and Marc Bolan's legendary Gibson Flying V guitar in the flesh.

Information taken from official press release, for more on Gibson Through The Lens please visit www.gibson.com

