Gibson Melody Maker series: more details surface

The new range comprises four models utilising the iconic Les Paul, SG, Explorer and Flying V outlines. All four shapes are available in satin blue, satin ebony and satin white.

Earlier this month MusicRadar got a glimpse of Gibson's new super-affordable, USA made, Melody Maker series. The guitars looked great on Gibson's Musikmesse 2011 stand, but the one thing we lacked was detail.

Helpfully, Gibson has revealed the following via press release…

"Each guitar brings together Gibson's famous shapes with the thinner body, neck and headstock of the Melody Maker series.

"Each of the new models features a set-in neck, 24 3/4" scale, and 1 11/16" nut width, and maple slab bodies with single 491T PAF-style humbuckers.

"The neck is made of quartersawn solid mahogany carved to a Melody Maker profile that measures .835" at the 1st fret and .930" at the 12th.

"The fretboard material is torrified maple, which is heat-treated to have the rich brown look of rosewood."

Spec