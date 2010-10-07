Gibson iPhone app picks up Billboard award

Gibson Guitars picked up the award for Best Branded Music App at the first Billboard Music App Awards in Nashville yesterday (October 6).

The company's free Learn & Master Guitar app beat out 50's Sound Lab Vitamin Water, and ZOOZbeat Sprite for the award and will be featured in an upcoming issue of Billboard Magazine.

The app, which was created in conjunction with Legacy Learning Systems, provides users with free guitar lessons ranging from beginner to advanced and includes features like a chromatic tuner and chord library.

Gibson tells us that versions of the app for Android and Intel device operating systems are due shortly.

For more info visit the Learn & Master site or download from the app store.

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter