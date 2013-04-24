Gibson announces Gary Moore Les Paul Standard

Gibson has announced the Gary Moore Les Paul Standard, a new signature honouring the guitar great who passed away in 2011.

Long associated with the Les Paul, Gary Moore's blazing guitar was associated with acts including Skid Row and Thin Lizzy, and memorably featured on Parisienne Walkways, which saw Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott on vocals. A long and successful solo career established Moore as one of the world's leading rock guitarists.

His most famous guitar was the legendary 'Peter Green' Les Paul, a distinctive '59 Les Paul with a 'honking' out of phase tone that the Fleetwood Mac founder sold to the young Moore and ended up being his main guitar for over 35 years.

The new signature has a number of features in common with the revered '59, including a '50s profile neck mismatched tone and volume knobs and a mahogany body topped with a beautiful figured AA-grade maple top. Boasting a set of hot BurstBucker pro pickups, orange drop capacitors and TonePros Kulson tuners, this is about as close as we mere mortals will ever get to the fabled Moore/Green '59, which will retail at $3582/£2345.

Gibson press release

Gary Moore Les Paul Standard

Now Gibson USA honors this certified guitar legend with the Gary Moore Les Paul Standard, a first-class Les Paul decked out to this demanding artist’s preferred specifications. Many details are reminiscent of the famed “Peter Green Les Paul,” formerly played by Gary Moore and now owned by collector Melvyn Franks. From its highly flamed maple top with Lemonburst finish, to its traditional Les Paul Model headstock with signature truss-rod cover, to its mismatched amber and gold top-hat knobs, the Gary Moore Les Paul Standard offers uncompromising looks. Plug in and fire up its BurstBucker Pro humbucking pickups via Orange Drop tone caps, all anchored with a quality TonePros™ hardware, and it rips it up with a tone fit to carry the name, Gary Moore.

Body and Neck

The Gary Moore Les Paul Standard is rooted in Les Paul tradition, with a top carved from figured Grade-AA maple, and a back crafted from Grade-A mahogany. To better show of the luscious nitrocellulose Lemonburst finish, the body carries no binding or pickguard. It is strategically weight-relieved to render this a superbly comfortable guitar. The neck is made from quarter-sawn Grade-A mahogany and carved to a rounded ’50s profile that measures 0.818” at the 1st fret and 0.963” at the 12th. It is topped with an unbound Granadillo fingerboard with 22 medium-jumbo frets and traditional acrylic trapezoid inlays.

Pickups and Electronics

The two BurstBucker Pro pickups on the Gary Moore Les Paul Standard blend the best of Gibson’s hallowed PAF humbuckers with the versatility required by today’s high-gain rockers. These pickups are made with Alnico V magnets and wound with 42 AWG wire—with extra turns in the bridge pickup’s coils for a hotter lead sound—but are wax potted to withstand high volume levels without microphonic squeal. The neck pickup is reversed in its mounting, in recognition of a similar modification to Peter Green’s Les Paul. The guitar carries the traditional control layout, with Orange Drop tone capacitors, and mismatched amber and gold top hat knobs on the neck and bridge pickup controls respectively.

Hardware and Appointments

A TonePros™ Tune-o-matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece with locking mounting hardware partner with TonePros™ Kluson green-key tuners to comprise a first-class hardware set.

Cases and Extras

Wrap it up in a vintage-brown Gibson hardshell case with Gary Moore signature, owner’s manual, adjustment literature, and Gibson USA’s Limited Lifetime Warranty, and it’s a fitting tribute to the man himself.