Get 12 tones from one guitar with Michael Kelly's Custom Collection 50 Deluxe

Collaboration with Seymour Duncan yields massive sonic potential

Michael Kelly Guitars has pushed the boat out for its latest model, packing a whopping 12 pickup tones into the newly announced Custom Collection 50 Deluxe.

The result of a collaboration with Seymour Duncan, the CC50DLX packs a pair of Hot Rail humbuckers, which can be split to provide single coil tones and come equipped with MK's 12-Tone Mod to provide a number of parallel and series options - check out the table below for the full range.

The guitar itself boasts an exotic striped ebony finish on a maple-bound alder body, as well as a bolt-on maple neck with 22-fret rosewood fingerboard, modern C neck profile and vintage bridge with brass saddles.

The CC50 Deluxe is usually priced at $1,100, but it's currently being offered at a $699.99 introductory price. Not bad, given the expansive tonal palette on offer.