Get 12 tones from one guitar with Michael Kelly's Custom Collection 50 Deluxe

Michael Kelly Guitars has pushed the boat out for its latest model, packing a whopping 12 pickup tones into the newly announced Custom Collection 50 Deluxe.

The result of a collaboration with Seymour Duncan, the CC50DLX packs a pair of Hot Rail humbuckers, which can be split to provide single coil tones and come equipped with MK's 12-Tone Mod to provide a number of parallel and series options - check out the table below for the full range.

The guitar itself boasts an exotic striped ebony finish on a maple-bound alder body, as well as a bolt-on maple neck with 22-fret rosewood fingerboard, modern C neck profile and vintage bridge with brass saddles.

The CC50 Deluxe is usually priced at $1,100, but it's currently being offered at a $699.99 introductory price. Not bad, given the expansive tonal palette on offer.