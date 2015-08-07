Gear round table: the future of the amp stack

You may sometimes hear the phrase ‘pushing air’ from stack users. It’s not a term you can take literally, more the physical feeling of a tube, or indeed solid-state, head pushing 12-inch speakers behind you onstage. What is this strange relationship between amp and player? Can the sensation even be modelled?

Adrian Haselhuber (Line 6): "Absolutely. The quality of digital modelling has greatly improved over the past few years, and arguably has reached a level where, with certain products, one can no longer reliably identify the amp or the model. If a lot of ‘pushing air’ is required, there is no shortage of incredibly powerful full-range amp and speaker systems on the market today."

Misha Mansoor (Guitarist, Periphery): "If I plug my Axe-Fx through a tube power amp and to a cab, yes, absolutely. Through a [Full Range Flat Response monitor], not so much.

"I still walk back to my amps and feel like a 14-year-old kid standing by his amps with his guitar, which is still very exciting" - Joe Satriani

"We actually have our Axe-Fx units going through a power amp and cab live just for stage sound; the direct signal goes to front-of-house. We all use in-ears live, so we aren’t hearing the cabs, or getting the ‘pushed air’ vibe on stage as a result, but hopefully, the first few rows and the people watching side stage do."

Chistoph Kemper: "Well this is a big subject, because ‘pushing air’ on stage efficiently does not happen any more. Because amps and cabs live somewhere behind or even under the stage so the player, his fellow musicians on stage and the audience do hear ‘just the mics’, essentially. We are convinced that with our profiling technology we have captured the amp-mic combination very well.

"For the ones who can enjoy the ‘pushing air’ feel because they play small clubs or in the rehearsal room or in the studio, we have the 600-watt stack available already.

"The Profilers come with optional 600-watt power amps, which our users use to drive regular guitar cabs for personal monitoring. So the solutions for serious ‘pushing air’ based around digital technology are already here."

Joe Satriani: "The way that we feel the music onstage is often based on how close we are to the sound source. When I was playing with Mick Jagger back in ’88, I had a Marshall stack: I was running Randall amps, through Marshall power amps, through a Marshall stack that was tucked away under the stage, but I never heard the damn thing!

"I never rely on monitors - I barely use them on stage. So, it’s important for me to have my amps" - Gus G

"I relied entirely on these monitors, because if you laid that stage out in a straight line, it was a quarter of a mile. It was ridiculous. There were ramps and wings - so I never had that feeling like I was near my amp.

"Now, I have the good fortune to be able to do a lot of shows where I’m kind of close, I’m just 15-to-20 feet away from my two 4x12 cabinets, so I can still feel it. I can still walk back to my amps and feel like a 14-year-old kid standing by his amps with his guitar, which is still very exciting.

"But most of the time for performers, the bigger the venue, the further away you are from the source of your sound and you really are listening to monitors.

"I’d say more than a half now are listening to their guitars through in-ear monitors. That seems like a bit of a sin to me. I still don’t do that. I prefer to just use some foam earplugs to take the edge off the sound, but I like the localised sound of your guitar coming out of an amp behind you."

Gus G (Guitarist, Ozzy Osbourne, Firewind and solo): "It is the source of my tone, my church. That’s why I call it ‘the church of distortion’. I personally have an issue - I like to play LOUD on stage. While I’ve played with guys that are louder than me, I do like the headroom from a real cabinet, the way it sounds.

"I never rely on monitors - I barely use them on stage. So, it’s important for me to have my amps. When I play with Ozzy, I use the four bottom cabs at the same time. It covers a massive stage space; it’s my wall of sound. On huge arena and stadium stages, you take a step to the left or right, and the sound is different, so I need to have that frontline covered."