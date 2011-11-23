G3 2012 dates annouced: Joe Satriani, Steve Vai and Steve Lukather

Satriani, Vai and Lukather: G3 for 2012

Since 1996, guitar fans have found their own kind of nirvana in G3, a concert tour organized by Joe Satriani that features him and two other guitarists - Steve Vai is the most frequent co-star - playing separate sets before teaming up for a three-way extravaganza.

It's been several years since the tour's last run (2007's dates were in North America and saw Satriani going toe-to-toe-to-toe with John Petrucci and Paul Gilbert), but the good news - for those Down Under, at least - is that 2012 will be another G3 year.

Just announced are a series of dates in New Zealand and Australia for March 2012, which will feature the G3 triple bill of Joe Satriani, Steve Vai and Steve Lukather. The show is said to last two and a half hours, and we have a feeling that some fairly decent guitar playing (oh, OK, it'll be mind-blowing!) will take place during that time.

Pre-sale tickets are already on sale, along with VIP packages that include a 30-minute Q&A with Satch and Va. Click here for more information.

24 March 2012 Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington, New Zealand

25 March 2012 Logan Campbell Centre, Greenlane Auckland, New Zealand

27 March 2012 Royal Theatre, Canberra, Australia

30 March 2012 Hordern Pavillion, Sydney, Australia

31 March 2012 Palais Theatre, St. Kilda, Victoria, Australia

03 April 2012 Festival Theatre, Adelaide, South Australia, Australia

05 April 2012 Convention Centre, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

06 April 2012 Byron Bay Bluesfest, Byron Bay, Australia