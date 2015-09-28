Fusion Guitar is "world's smartest guitar", with built-in iPhone dock, amp and speakers

We've seen travel guitars, portable amps and multi-effects all geared towards the guitarist on the go, but the Fusion Guitar offers perhaps the most successful combination yet, delivering an iPhone dock, amp and speakers in one instrument.

Launched on the Indiegogo crowdfunding site, the Fusion Guitar's iPhone dock allows integration with music-making apps such as GarageBand and AmpliTube, before sending the signal through a Class D 20-watt amp and a pair of 30-watt Tymphany Peerless full-range speakers plus a high/mid-range driver.

The guitar is powered by a lithium-ion battery that offers 12 hours of play time, and a one-hour recharge time, while it also features a standard jack output and 3.5mm stereo line in/out.

Two high-output hot rail humbuckers with coil-splits provide the tones, while the Fusion Guitar's body is constructed from a polymer/fibre composite material; the guitar also features a maple neck and rosewood fingerboard, while its headless design claims to offer easy restringing, too.

It all adds up to a guitar that, on paper, seems like the most well-realised 'guitar of the future' we've seen so far, and others agree: at time of writing, the Fusion Guitar has smashed its $35,000 Indiegogo funding goal, with current donations exceeding $200,000.

The Fusion Guitar is available for preorder via Indiegogo for $429 (plus shipping).