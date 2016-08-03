FU-Tone takes the rattle out of guitar vibrato systems with Noiseless Tremolo Springs

For some whammy lovers, the sound of vibrato springs rattling is part of the appeal of the guitar; for others, it's a source of annoyance, and these players will be keen to try FU-Tone's latest batch of Noiseless Tremolo Springs.

The springs' polymer coating and foam core promise to eliminate rattle, vibration and noise that some guitarists experience from standard springs, while a choice of tensions means they should suit any string gauge, scale length or tuning.

All that, and they come in a load of different colours to boot. If you want to quieten down your vibrato (and brighten up your guitar's cavity in the process), FU-Tone's Noiseless Tremolo Springs are available now for $14.95 per set of three from FU-Tone.