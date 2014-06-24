Image 1 of 2 Froggy Bottom P14 Deluxe Image 2 of 2 Froggy Bottom P14 Deluxe back

ACOUSTIC EXPO 2014: We are big fans of the smaller bodied Martin guitars of the 1920s, especially the all mahogany models such as the 0-17, but wouldn't it be wonderful if you could marry that woody tone with a modern response, fit and finish? The Froggy Bottom P14 Deluxe does just that.

With a 24.75" scale length and a 1.75" nut width, the P14 design suits flatpickers and fingerstyle players alike. The compact body (13.37" lower bout) also makes the guitar extremely comfortable to play.

The combination of a mahogany top with a back and sides crafted from the same wood makes this an extremely sophisticated instrument with a strong fundamental and full bloom to each note.

A parlour guitar with the voice of a 000, you will never forget your first go on a Froggy P14.

Discover more about the Froggy Bottom P14 Deluxe

Froggy Bottom are represented in Europe by The North American Guitar.

Return to the Froggy Bottom booth