Former Stone Roses guitarist to judge Live and Unsigned

Live and Unsigned has announced a huge name on the judging panel for this year's competition. Former Stone Roses and Simply Red guitarist Aziz Ibrahim will be on board to help judge the UK's biggest competition for original bands and acts.

The news comes as Aziz Ibrahim releases I Fought the Law (And the Law Won), his first single on iTunes. Recent winner of the Jinnah Awards Music category, Aziz collaborates with Birmingham's finest Dalbir Singh Rattan on Tabla. Originally written by Sunny Curtis it has never sounded better or more unique than in this Mancunian guitar/tabla fest interpretation of a classic song.

Inspired by a tumultuous episode which prevented the Brit from completing a European, Canadian and US tour (after the Manchester-born musician was initially refused a US work visa under new legislation), Aziz recorded I Fought the Law (And the Law Won). What else?

The single has caught the ear of some huge names in the industry, former Stone Roses band mate Ian Brown commented, "A magical version of an old gem, full of beans just like Aziz and Dal!"

Music legend Paul Weller is also a fan, "Sounds like The White Stripes of Mumbai. Love it!" Aziz will be working with Ian Brown on his next album and has been working on the new Paul Weller album Sonik Kicks due for release soon. Other collaborations in the pipeline include the single Dreams Are with rap artist Akala (brother of Ms Dynamite).

Aziz Ibrahim will join the Live and Unsigned judging panel in the city he made his name with an appearance at the Manchester Regional Final. He'll then be on the panel in Area Finals in both Newcastle and Huddersfield as acts fight it out for a place in the Grand Final at The O2.

The former Stone Rose guitarist is excited to be involved, "I can't wait to see the best in the UK's unsigned talent. It'll be a new experience for me and I'm expecting the standard to be very high. Particularly looking forward to judging Manchester where there's a heritage of great music!"

Aziz has been a busy man having recently been chosen to take part in the BBC's 'Introducing Musicans' Masterclass', following in the footsteps of last year's invited musicians, Tinchy Stryder, Mark Ronson, Gary Barlow and Labrynth. Live and Unsigned finalist Lucy Spraggan was one of a handful of invited up-and-coming musicians.

