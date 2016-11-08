Foo Fighters guitarist buys guitar for fan whose Fender Chris Shiflett Telecaster was stolen

Those Foo Fighters really are a nice bunch, aren't they? When UK guitarist Sinclair Belle had his Chris Shiflett Telecaster Deluxe stolen at a gig, we'd wager the last thing he expected was the guitar's namesake offering to send him another - yet that's exactly what happened.

Belle, who plays with Leeds band Happy Daggers, had his guitar stolen back in September, but over the course of the following months, the news reached Shiflett, who then got in touch via the band's Facebook page.

Shiflett's message read: "Hey Sinclair. I read about your guitar getting stolen. Bummer! I'd be happy to send you another."

When the replacement Tele Deluxe arrived in Shoreline Gold a few weeks later (Belle's original Arctic White model being no longer available), Belle thanked the guitarist, who replied, "I hope it serves you well my friend."

D'aww. It's not the first time the band has helped out with the UK music scene this year, either, after Dave Grohl penned a letter to Cornwall Council to protest noise restrictions on a local band back in March.