FIRST LOOK VIDEO: Electro-Harmonix Stereo Talking Machine pedal

Unveiled at NAMM 2011, the Electro-Harmonix Stereo Talking Machine is one of the most expressive and musical filter stompboxes that we've encountered to date.

To hear the pedal's various sounds in isolation and to check out the full spec, visit the official Electro-Harmonix website.

For the demo track in the video above, we recorded all of the guitar parts straight into GarageBand via POD Farm, with everything but the rhythm section processed by the Stereo Talking Machine. We added a little EQ and ambience but the core guitar sounds were all created using the pedal's preset sounds.