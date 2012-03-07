Fiona Apple reveals 23-word album title

She's got a 23-word album title, and she's gonna use it! © Kelly Owen/ZUMA/Corbis

Fiona Apple is gearing up to release a new album, and she's got a whopper of a title to go with it. Packing 23 words in all, the record is called The Idler Wheel Is Wiser Than the Driver of the Screw, and Whipping Cords Will Serve You More Than Ropes Will Ever Do. (Upper and lower-case letters are intentional.)

While it's got a certain ring to it (and hey, it rhymes!), it's undoubtedly long - and from here on it, we'll probably refer to it as simply The Idle Wheel... Even so, the 23-word title is nowhere near her one-time Guinness Record-holding offering from 1999. That album was called the following:

When the pawn hits the conflicts he thinks like a king

What he knows throws the blows when he goes to the fight

And he'll win the whole thing 'fore he enters the ring

There's no body to batter when your mind is your might

So when you go solo, you hold your own hand

And remember that depth is the greatest of heights

And if you know where you stand, then you know where to land

And if you fall it won't matter, cause you'll know that you're right

Understandably, fans and journalists shortened that a tad, calling the record When The Pawn...

Although a firm release date for the new disc hasn't been set, word is that Epic is planning to issue it sometime in June. In the meantime, Apple will perform a number of theater dates later this month, including a stop at South By Southwest next week.