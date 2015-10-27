Image 1 of 4 The Hendrix Strat in Olympic White… Fender's Jimi Hendrix Stratocaster flips the traditional Strat on its head Image 2 of 4 …and in Black Fender's Jimi Hendrix Stratocaster flips the traditional Strat on its head Image 3 of 4 The Authentic Hendrix logo adorns the guitar's custom neckplate Fender's Jimi Hendrix Stratocaster flips the traditional Strat on its head Image 4 of 4 Jimi's signature on the rear of the reverse headstock provides the finishing touch Fender's Jimi Hendrix Stratocaster flips the traditional Strat on its head

Anyone with a vague interest in the electric guitar will know that Jimi Hendrix played a right-handed guitar restrung to be played left-handed - something Fender has sought to recreate with the Jimi Hendrix Stratocaster.

The model quite literally mirrors the unique tonal traits of Jimi's Strats, including the 'reverse' bridge pickup and 'reverse' headstock, which results in a longer string length for bass strings, creating a tighter playing feel with easier bending and vibrato on treble strings - the body, controls and vibrato remain the same orientation as a regular right-handed guitar.

Read more: Smitty Custom Guitars Model 4

Elsewhere, the guitar offers three American Vintage '65 single coils - with a reverse-slant bridge pickup, natch - as well as a 9.5" radius C shape maple neck.

Nods to Hendrix's legacy come courtesy of a signature on the rear of the large '70s-style headstock, while the guitar's neckplate features a silhouette of Jimi, as well as the Authentic Hendrix logo.

The Fender Jimi Hendrix Stratocaster is available from November in Olympic White and Black finishes for £689, including gigbag - see Fender for more.

