Fender unveils the all-new Dimension Bass

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (Sept. 18, 2013) — The company that invented electric bass now offers an elegantly original body style with all-new pickups, electronics and other fine features in the form of the Dimension Bass. The six new models allow players to sculpt and personalize tone as no Fender bass ever has before.

“Just like in the ‘50 and ‘60s, we did this in a very real and organic way — with the input of dozens of artists over the two and a half year development cycle. Every part of this is new, and it was a great adventure to put the Precision and Jazz Bass temporality out of our minds and start from a blank slate in a new direction. We’re really pleased with the result,” said vice president of Fender marketing Justin Norvell.

Available in four-string and five-string versions, the American Deluxe Dimension™ Bass and American Deluxe Dimension Bass HH are phenomenal instruments with an ash body in the completely new Dimension shape, featuring a comfortable asymmetrical neck heel. All models offer a maple neck crafted with a great-feeling asymmetrical “C”-shaped profile, Posiflex™ graphite neck support rods, a convenient heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel, smooth hand-rubbed oil finish and five-bolt neck plate.

The basses offer a compound-radius maple or rosewood fingerboard with 21 medium jumbo frets and a bone nut, while the headstock has a glass finish and Stealth “A” string retainer. Other features include a single Dimension Bass humbucking pickup (dual on the HH models), five-way switching (on the American Deluxe Dimension Bass IV HH), 18-volt onboard preamp, three-band active EQ, three-play black pickguard, knurled chrome control knobs, Fender Hi-Mass bridge, vintage-style tuners with tapered shafts, locking strap buttons, side-mounted oval output jack and rear-mounted battery compartment. All models available in elegant Natural, Black, Cayenne, and Violin Burst gloss finishes. Hard-shell case, leather strap and 10’ cable included.

Available in Natural, Black, and Aged Cherry Burst gloss finishes, the Deluxe Dimension Bass IV and Deluxe Dimension Bass V offer an ash body (alder body on Black-finish model), graphite-reinforced maple neck with “C”-shaped profile and smooth satin finish, 9.5”-radius rosewood fingerboard with 21 medium jumbo frets.

Other features include a single Dimension Bass humbucking pickup, 18-volt onboard preamp, three-band active EQ, three-ply black pickguard, knurled chrome control knobs, Fender Hi-Mass bridge (five-saddle on five-string model), standard open-gear tuners (five-in-line die-cast mini tuners and headstock “tunnel” string retainer for A, D, and G strings on five-string model), side-mounted oval output jack and rear-mounted quick-release battery compartment. Deluxe gig bag included.

Information taken from a press release. Fore more information, visit http://bit.ly/FenderDBass and Fender.com