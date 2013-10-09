Fender unveils 9 new Vintage Hot Rod guitars

Fender has overhauled its Vintage Hot Rod line of guitars and basses. Aiming to combine the best of both worlds in terms of modern playability and vintage tone and design, the new line includes four Strats, three Teles and both Precision and Jazz bass models.

The headline features are sleeker necks with compound-radius fretboards, new pickup configurations (e.g. an intriguing DiMarzio ToneZone/Samarium Cobalt Noiseless single-coil combo on the '57 Strat), plus new switching options and vintage-style locking tuners.

All of the instruments will feature resonant nitrocellulose lacquer finishes and vintage-style hardware and cases. Check out the gallery to browse the full range of new models.