Fender releases George Benson signature amp and enclosure

Jazz guitarist George Benson has teamed up with Fender to release the GB Hot Rod Deluxe combo and GB Hot Rod Deluxe 112 Enclosure.

The 40 watt combo, looking smart in grey-black vinyl with GB logo badge, has a solid pine cabinet, all-tube preamp and a 100 watt Jensen C12K speaker.

Fender press release

It is with great pride that Fender announces the release of the GB Hot Rod Deluxe combo and GB Hot Rod Deluxe 112 Enclosure - two elegant performance machines designed in close collaboration with Grammy Award-winning jazz guitar virtuoso George Benson.

"When I plug my guitar through this amplifier, it gives me everything I'm looking for: punch, power and tonality," said Benson. "The fact that Fender allowed me to design the covering and the amplifier's looks is outstanding."

Meticulously engineered, the GB Hot Rod Deluxe is a striking 40-watt 1x12 combo outfitted in a gray-black vinyl covering, silver-strand grille cloth and a classy GB logo badge. It has the full bottom-end characteristic of 6L6 tubes, and a versatile all-tube preamp including a 12AT7 up front for cleaner tone, especially with humbucking pickups.

A 100-watt Jensen® C12K speaker handles the immediacy of Benson's singing soloing style with clarity and range, and the solid-pine cabinet increases tonal resonance while reducing weight.

The GB Hot Rod Deluxe 112 Enclosure mates perfectly with the GB Hot Rod Deluxe combo, and adds fullness bass response and wider stage coverage. It is a closed-back cab neatly dressed in gray-black vinyl covering and silver-strand grille cloth with a GB logo badge, and is equipped with a Jensen C12K 100-watt speaker and solid pine construction for lighter weight.

"Just to have my name on these is enough prestige for a guitar player from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania," Benson quipped.