Fender releases folding travel guitar

Fender has launched a pair of new travel acoustic guitars which hinge at the neck, allowing them to be folded away for ease of transport.

The CD-140S VA and CD-60 VA feature Fender's Voyage-Air patented neck hinge, which means players can essentially fold the guitar in half and pack it into a small case.

We're guessing you're going to need to give it a thorough tune up every time you use it, but for guitarists on the go an acoustic that fits into an easily transported case will be an attractive prospect.

Of course, all that convenience comes at a price - the CD-140S VA has an SRP of $1099.99 with the CD-60 VA at $999.99 - a hefty price increase from the standard CD-140S and CD-60, which come in at $299.99 and $329.99 respectively.

The CD-140S VA and CD-60 VA are currently only available in the USA.

A finely appointed and rich-sounding instrument, the CD-140S VA has a solid spruce top with quartersawn standard "X" bracing, mahogany back and sides and mahogany neck. Other features include an elegant tortoiseshell pickguard and mother-of-pearl rosette, 20-fret rosewood fingerboard with 3mm dot inlays, rosewood bridge with compensated synthetic bone saddle and white with black-dot bridge pins. Special gig bag included.

The CD-60 VA has a spruce top with quartersawn standard "X" bracing, mahogany back and sides, and a mahogany neck. Other features include black pickguard and binding (neck and body), stylish white pearloid rosette, 20-fret rosewood fingerboard with 3mm dot inlays, rosewood bridge with compensated synthetic bone saddle and white with black-dot bridge pins. Special gig bag included.