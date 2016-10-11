Fender launches 4 new limited-edition, top-spec Paramount acoustic guitars

Fender has been making a serious play for the acoustic guitar market this year, with the launch of the well-received Paramount series, which is set to be expanded with four top-end models.

These revamped six-strings boast Adirondack spruce tops and bracing, as well as Fishman/Fender PM preamps, solid mahogany or rosewood back and sides across dreadnought and triple-0 body shapes.

The guitars are all available now, with price tags ranging from $1,199 to $1,899 - read on for all the info…