Fender launches 4 new limited-edition, top-spec Paramount acoustic guitars
Introduction
Fender has been making a serious play for the acoustic guitar market this year, with the launch of the well-received Paramount series, which is set to be expanded with four top-end models.
These revamped six-strings boast Adirondack spruce tops and bracing, as well as Fishman/Fender PM preamps, solid mahogany or rosewood back and sides across dreadnought and triple-0 body shapes.
Read more: Taylor 714CE V-Class
The guitars are all available now, with price tags ranging from $1,199 to $1,899 - read on for all the info…
Fender Paramount PM-1 Limited Adirondack Dreadnought, Mahogany
PRESS RELEASE: The PM-1 Limited Adirondack Dreadnought, Mahogany guitar is designed with upgraded features including a solid AA Adirondack spruce top and Adirondack spruce X-brace.
The all-solid mahogany back and sides work with the AA Adirondack spruce top for a well-balanced and dynamic tone. The results are a guitar with enhanced dynamic response and extended range.
A Fishman- and Fender-designed PM preamp is specially voiced for the dreadnought shape and instantly responds to playing dynamics.
Inspired by Fender’s early 20th-century motifs, the thinner body binding and new inlays add a refined touch. The guitar also features a lacquer finish and includes a deluxe hardshell case and humidifier.
Fender Paramount PM-1 Limited Adirondack Dreadnought, Rosewood
PRESS RELEASE: The PM-1 Limited Adirondack Dreadnought, Rosewood guitar is designed with upgraded features including solid Indian rosewood back and sides and a AA Adirondack spruce top with Adirondack spruce X-brace.
The results are a guitar with enhanced dynamic response and extended range. The Fender- and Fishman-designed PM preamp included in the guitar design is specially voiced for the dreadnought shape and instantly responds to playing dynamics while bringing out the guitar’s subtlest tonal nuances.
The “C”-shaped mahogany neck and ebony fingerboard accommodate any playing style while offering comfortable performance.
Inspired by early 20th-century motifs, the thinner body binding and new inlays add a refined touch. The guitar also features a lacquer finish and includes a deluxe hardshell case and humidifier.
Fender PM-3 Limited Adirondack Triple-0, Mahogany
PRESS RELEASE: The PM-3 Limited Adirondack Triple-0, Mahogany guitar includes a solid AA Adirondack spruce top and Adirondack spruce X-brace to create enhanced dynamic response and extended range.
Other features included in the premium guitar are solid mahogany back and sides, a “C”-shaped mahogany neck and a rosewood fingerboard.
The Fishman- and Fender-designed PM preamp is specifically voiced for the Triple-0 shape, instantly responding to playing dynamics while bringing out the guitar’s subtlest tones.
Inspired by early 20th-century motifs, the thinner body binding and new inlays add a refined touch. The guitar also features a lacquer finish and includes a deluxe hardshell case and humidifier.
Fender PM-3 Limited Adirondack Triple-0, Rosewood
PRESS RELEASE: The PM-3 Limited Adirondack Triple-0, Rosewood guitar includes a solid AA Adirondack spruce top and Adirondack spruce X-brace to create enhanced dynamic response and extended range.
Other features included in the elegant guitar are solid Indian rosewood back and sides, a “C”-shaped mahogany neck and an ebony fingerboard.
The Fishman- and Fender-designed PM preamp is specifically voiced for the Triple-0 shape, instantly responding to playing dynamics while bringing out the guitar’s subtlest tones.
Inspired by early 20th-century motifs, the thinner body binding and new inlays add a refined touch. The guitar also features a lacquer finish and includes a deluxe hardshell case and humidifier.