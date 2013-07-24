Fender expands Modern Player Series

Fender has expanded its Modern Player Series with six new models - three guitars and three basses.

The new models include the Modern Player Jazzmaster HH, Modern Player Mustang, Modern Player Dimension Bass, Modern Player Jazz Bass, the five-string Modern Player Jazz Bass V and Modern Player Stratocaster HSH.

Fender press release

Fender is pleased to welcome six models to the Modern Player Series, including three guitars and three basses, all available at an outstandingly attainable value.

The Modern Player Jazzmaster HH rocks a powerful pair of Modern Player humbucking pickups with stripped-down circuitry and controls that make it an exciting player’s instrument. Available in Black and Crimson Red Transparent, the Modern Player Jazzmaster HH features a mahogany body, maple neck with “C”-shaped profile, 9.5”-radius maple fingerboard with black block inlays (Black model) or rosewood fingerboard with white dot inlays (Crimson Red Transparent model), with 21 medium jumbo frets, and more.

The Modern Player Mustang features the model’s classic 24” scale, dual pickup slider switches (on-off phase) and floating bridge with dynamic vibrato tailpiece. The model is also tricked out with modern mods such as dual Modern player MP-90 single-coil pickups and a 9.5”-radius rosewood fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets. Available in Daphne Blue and Honey Burst.

Previously available with humbucking and two single-coil pickups (HSS), the Modern Player Stratocaster® HSH offers a singing Strat middle pickup flanked by the powerful voice of humbucking neck and bridge pickups. Other features include a mahogany body, maple neck with “modern C” profile, 9.5”-radius rosewood fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets, five-way switching, and more. Available in Charcoal Transparent and Crimson Red Transparent.

The Modern Player series now brings you a whole new dimension in Fender bass sound and style with the Modern Player Dimension Bass. In every way – from its distinctive body shape to its easy-access truss rod adjustment wheel to its single three-coil Triplebucker™ bass pickup and special electronics– it’s a bold new step forward in modern Fender bass for the bold modern player. Available in Candy Apple Red, Olympic White and Charcoal Transparent.

The new five-string Modern Player Jazz Bass® V and its upgraded four-string sidekick Modern Player Jazz Bass® offer great tonal versatility and power with their pair of humbucking pickups. A satin finish imparts a smoothly elegant air, and a convenient new four-position rotary pickup selector switch delivers a potent quartet of pickup combinations. Available in Satin Black, Satin Olympic White and Satin Two-color Sunburst.