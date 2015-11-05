Image 1 of 2 Here's Campbell's Tele from the front - note the considerable wear and tear Fender Custom Shop releases Mike Campbell 'Heartbreaker' Telecaster Image 2 of 2 And here it is from the back: check out that lovingly recreated patina Fender Custom Shop releases Mike Campbell 'Heartbreaker' Telecaster

Mike Campbell has worked with his fair share of big names - Tom Petty, Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan and George Harrison to name a few - and now he's got another to add to the list, as Fender Custom Shop announces the 'Heartbreaker' Telecaster.

Replicating everything from nail scratches to soldering iron burns and chips across its nitrocellulose-finished ash body, the 'Heartbreaker' Tele also packs a pair of hand wound Custom Shop pickups customised for Campbell, as well as a flame maple neck with custom back shape and a three-saddle 'ashtray' bridge.

Read more: Fender EU Master Design '56 Stratocaster

To create the 'Heartbreaker', Campbell's original Tele was examined and reproduced by Master Builder Dale Wilson along with the Custom Shop's Dream Makers - the replica is so close, even a blindfolded Mike Campbell can't tell the difference.

The Fender Custom Shop Mike Campbell Limited Edition 'Heartbreaker' is available now for £2,949 - check out Fender for more.